Sparkling Water Market Likely to Reach the USD 58.41 Billion by 2029

Global Sparkling Water Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, New Product Developments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive Sparkling Water Market report comprises of basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2022 - 2029. Market research analysis data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. What's more, Sparkling Water Market survey report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even take critical business decisions.

Global Sparkling Water Market was valued at USD 32.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 58.41 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Mineral Water” accounts for the largest ingredient segment owing to its numerous health benefits. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Get Download Sample Copy with the Market Graphs, Facts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sparkling-water-market

The sparkling water refers to a form of non-alcoholic beverage that is widely available as carbonated water. This beverage is available in numerous flavors, and is known to be devoid of sugar content, unlike soda water. Sparkling water is usually made out of mineral water as it possesses less amount of solid minerals and carbon dioxide.

Recent Developments

PepsiCo, Inc. introduced five new caffeinated sparkling water flavors in February’2021. The flavors include blood orange grapefruit, blueberry pomegranate, citrus cherry flavors, mango passion fruit and triple berry, under its bubly brand.

Global Sparkling Water Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the sparkling water market are

PepsiCo (US)

Nestlé, A.G. (Switzerland)

The Coca-Cola Company. (US)

CG Roxane, LLC (US)

Tempo Beverage Ltd (Israel)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (US)

Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc (US)

Ferrarelle (Italy)

SANPELLEGRINO (Italy)

Reignwood Investments UK Ltd (UK)

LaCroix Beverages, Inc. (US)

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)

Mountain Valley Spring Water (US)

Access for Full Reports@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sparkling-water-market

Global Sparkling Water Market Scope and Market Size

The sparkling water market is segmented on the basis of product, category, packaging type, distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

• Purified Water

• Mineral Water

• Spring Water

• Sparkling Water

On the basis of product, the sparkling water market is segmented into purified water, mineral water, spring water and sparkling water.

Category

• Plain

• Flavoured

Based on category, the sparkling water market is segmented into plain and flavoured.

Packaging Type

• Bottles

• Cans

• Others

Based on packaging type, the sparkling water market is segmented into bottles, cans and others.

Distribution Channel

• Store Based

• Non-Store Based

Based on distribution channel, the sparkling water market is segmented into store based, and non-store based.

Get Quick Access of Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sparkling-water-market

Sparkling Water Market Scope

Sparkling water market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

All country based analysis of sparkling water market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product, the sparkling water market is segmented into purified water, mineral water, spring water & sparkling water. Based on category, the sparkling water market is segmented into plain & flavoured. Based on packaging type, the sparkling water market is segmented into bottles, cans & others. Based on distribution channel, the sparkling water market is segmented into store based, non-store based.

Sparkling water is a type of an alternative for the carbonated drinks which is considered to be much healthier when consumed in a proper quantity. Sparkling water is suspended in solids such as sodium, potassium and magnesium.

Reasons to purchase this report?

• Following are the reasons to consider this Microplate Reader report:

• This ultimate guide will help you stay ahead in market as it furnishes you with the profiles of the key market players and their working methodologies and their decision making capabilities.

• The report analyzes various factors which act as drivers and restraints to development the overall Microplate Reader market.

• This report not only analyzes present market condition but it likewise estimates how the Microplate Reader market is going to perform for estimated time period of 2022-2029.

• It enables you to adopt smart methodologies and form better decisions by giving a clear idea about customer's requirement and preferences regarding the product in particular region.

• Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Related Reports:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/dark-chocolate-market-type-application-business-strategies-size-revenue-demands-revenue-top-leading-company

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/compound-chocolate-market-to-see-growth-at-a-rate-of-6-90-by-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/commercial-seaweed-market-is-set-to-witness-huge-demand-at-usd-26900-88-million-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-7-3

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/dairy-products-processing-equipment-market-registered-substantial-cagr-growth-of-5-30-forecast-to-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/at-18-7-cagr-dairy-free-yogurt-market-by-product-and-services-application-key-players-forecast-to-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/dairy-flavors-market-to-observe-highest-growth-of-usd-6-45-billion-with-growing-cagr-of-5-50-by-2029

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/dairy-based-beverage-flavoring-systems-market-to-witness-growth-at-a-rate-of-6-40-by-2029-key-insights-top-companies-growth-strategies

https://www.marketwatch.com/search?q=Global%20Caramel%20Chocolate%20Market&ts=1&ns=3&sm=4&tab=All%20News

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/beer-stabilizers-market-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/beer-glassware-market-growth-at-a-rate-of-319-by-global-business-opportunity-applications-and-future-prospects-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/batter-and-breader-premixes-market-is-attain-a-cagr-of-620-during-the-forecast-period-to-2029-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/basil-extracts-market-to-witness-growth-at-a-rate-of-560-by-2027-key-insights-top-companies-growth-strategies-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/carbohydrase-market-to-grow-at-rate-of-710-through-2028-trends-and-business-opportunities-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/caramel-ingredients-market-to-exhibit-a-remarkable-765-cagr-industry-share-size-demand-trend-business-growth-and-forecast-2028-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/caramel-chocolate-market-size-trends-opportunities-new-product-developments-competitive-landscape-2022-09-08?mod=search_headline

Why Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients’ needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delves into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, and Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate

