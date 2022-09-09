Eurotrader Group’s CEO Marcelo Spina is attending to iFX EXPO Asia 2022

Submit Release
We are really excited to attend the iFX EXPO Asia 2022! What we expect from Eurotrader’s participation is to explore the Asian markets and usher in a new era of action in the region.”
— Marcelo Spina
Eurotrader Group’s recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Spina is attending iFX EXPO Asia 2022, the largest B2B expo for the financial sector.

The iFX EXPO brings together top-level executives from the most prominent international companies for the first time in Bangkok and will take place between 13 and 15 September 2022 at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld. The event will host more than 100 speakers and thousands of attendees, providing an excellent setting to meet with potential business partners in the South East Asia region.

Eurotrader Group’s CEO Marcelo Spina announced his participation and availability for taking meetings from the 12th to the 16th of September in an update on his LinkedIn page.

Expanding its horizons, Eurotrader seeks partnerships with professionals who are prepared to work with an international broker to build out the business in the South East Asia region.

Founded by Dr Ozan Ozerk, Eurotrader is a fully licensed and regulated retail broker in forex, stocks, crypto, indices, and commodities. The group is focused on building a trading community with the modernisation of an outdated landscape via the latest innovative technologies and evolving trader needs. Eurotrader aims to accelerate its growth by strengthening the team seeing as there is an exciting year of new product launches ahead.

Commenting on his participation in the iFX EXPO Asia 2022, Eurotrader Group’s CEO Marcelo Spina said:

“We are really excited to attend the iFX EXPO Asia 2022! What we expect from Eurotrader’s participation is to explore the Asian markets and usher in a new era of action in the region. There could not be a better platform than iFX EXPO Asia 2022 to network with the right people and form new strong partnerships in South East Asia.”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional ...


