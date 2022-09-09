EasyDMARC Raises $2.3 Million In Seed Funding to Advance Its All-In-One Email Security Solution

Gerasim Hovhannisyan and Avag Arakelyan, Fouders of EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC Raises $2.3 Million In Seed Funding to Advance Product Offerings and Expand the Global Reach for Its All-In-One Email Security Solution

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the all-in-one email security and deliverability platform, today announced it had raised 2,3M$ in seed funding led by Acrobator Ventures with participation from Formula VC fund. The new funding will be used to continue building out the product and expanding its global market reach, helping more companies and brands fight against social engineering attacks with EasyDMARC’s integrated cloud solution.

Despite the rise of social media platforms, email remains the leading source for communications with clients and businesses. Although companies own and manage their email infrastructure, the channel remains weak and insecure. According to Statista, 333 billion emails are sent daily, and 84% of them are spam (July 2021). Verison DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of the world’s successful cyberattacks were carried out through phishing emails.

EasyDMARC addresses these issues by ensuring that the clients’ email infrastructure adheres to email security protocols and provides an all-in-one solution against email-based threats, including phishing, spoofing, and spam. It brings into the light any fraudulent changes, blocks any attempt of brand impersonations, and makes sure that emails land in the right inboxes. EasyDMARC provides a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to deploy email authentication and improve email deliverability. On top of this, the platform offers a range of features to help organizations troubleshoot email delivery issues and improve their deliverability.

“Email is the lifeblood of communication for businesses and the most common target for cyberattacks”, –– said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, co-founder and CEO of EasyDMARC, who had come up with the Idea after he previously experienced a severe email phishing attack. The attack resulted in financial loss, and there was no effective solution in the market. “We have developed our AI-powered solution to identify an organization’s valid sending sources to reach the best security state in the shortest time. EasyDMARC ultimately provides peace of mind, enabling its clients to focus on achieving their business objectives rather than dealing with the worries and concerns associated with security.”

Since becoming publicly available in 2018, EasyDMARC has experienced exponential growth and is currently leading the market with the following top-tier milestones achieved during its lifespan.

30,000 clients from 130 countries trust EasyDMARC with their domain security. The list includes Ferrari, Panasonic, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, SimilarWeb, Florida State University, and more.

The platform accumulates 80,000 monthly active visitors with 10,000 domains checked for any security issues on a daily basis.

A total of 82 million cybersecurity attacks have been prevented since 2017, with 9 billion data points analyzed every month.

“Cyberattacks have an increasing toll on our lives privately, commercially, and at the government level.” –– says Joachim Laqueur, General partner and co-founder at Acrobator Ventures. “With over 300 billion emails sent every day, email is the most exposed security lapse. DMARC puts a layer of security in place but is hard to implement well. Geras, Avag, and their team are on a mission to make it easy for companies to protect their domains and make sure emails land where they should. Growing at almost 3x the market growth rate, this team from Armenia is doing something special.”

About The company

EasyDMARC is a B2B SaaS solving email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as DMARC Reporting, DMARC Record Generator, SPF Wizard, Blacklist Checking and Delisting, and Leaked Email Alerting, our system helps customers stay safe and maintain the "health" of their domains.

With offices in the US, Netherlands, and Armenia, we deliver the most comprehensive products for anyone who strives to build the best possible defense for their email ecosystem. EasyDMARC ultimately provides peace of mind, enabling clients to focus on achieving their business objectives, rather than dealing with the worries and concerns associated with cybersecurity.