Chad to Open Consulate General in Dakhla

MOROCCO, September 9 - The Republic of Chad on Wednesday informed the Moroccan authorities of its decision to open soon a Consulate General in Dakhla, in the Moroccan Sahara, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

This decision is part of the fraternal relations between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, said the ministry in a statement.

Chad's decision confirms and reflects the quality of bilateral ties, through its support for Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara, its territorial integrity and its national unity, the same source added.

MAP 07 September 2022

