Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Exceed Valuation USD 236.81 Billion at a CAGR of 18.00% By 2029

Medical Electronic Devices Market

Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market industry Analysis and Forecast 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wide-reaching Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

The portable medical devices are widely being deployed as advancements in wireless technologies. These devices have enhanced patient’s mobility at hospitals and homes. The increase in technological advancements is escalating the growth of portable medical electronic devices market.

Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market was valued at USD 63.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 236.81 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Portable medical devices refer to the electronic equipment that are widely utilized for operating, managing and monitoring medical conditions. These devices transforming more and more portable, compact and light in weight owing to the advancements in microprocessor technology.

Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Geriatric Population

The increase in the geriatric population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of portable medical electronic devices market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

Need For Efficient Treatment

The rise in need for efficient treatment in remote, and emerging areas accelerate the market growth.

Lifestyle Diseases

The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke further influence the market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, the introduction of home healthcare services, telemedicine facilities and nanotechnology extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, Technological advancements will further expand the market.

Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The portable medical electronic devices market is segmented on the basis of end users and equipment. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

End Users

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Physician Offices

Homecare Patient

Others

Equipment

Respiratory Products

Heart Monitors

Pulse Oximeter

Blood Pressure Monitors

Medical Imaging

Others

Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The portable medical electronic devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, end users and equipment as referenced above.

The countries covered in the portable medical electronic devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the portable medical electronic devices market because of the prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population base within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rising disposable income and increasing patient awareness in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market Share Analysis

The portable medical electronic devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to portable medical electronic devices market.

Some of the major players operating in the portable medical electronic devices market are Medtronic (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GENERAL ELECTRONIC COMPANY (US), Bayer AG

(Germany), Stryker (US), BD (US), Abbott (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Sonova. (Switzerland), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD (China), Nipro Medical Corporation (US), GN Hearing A/S, Arjo. (Denmark), Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (Illinois), Invacare Corporation. (US), and GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., (US), among others.

Research Methodology: Global Portable Medical Electronic Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

