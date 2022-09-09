Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Will Generate Massive Revenue of $332.6 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.1%

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) is a class of structurally complex, unconjugated glycans found in high concentrations in human milk. HMOs are minimally digested in the gastrointestinal system and reach the colon intact, where they shape the micro biota.

The global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) marketsize was valued at $125.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $332.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Rise in number of health-conscious consumers, increase in awareness of the benefits of HMOs especially for infants, entry of new market players, and surge in trend of digital marketing are the primary drivers of the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market. Moreover, the global sale of HMOs is expected to rise steadily in the coming years, due to product innovation and technology up gradation.

Product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are the key strategies adopted by players in the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) industry. The key players operating in the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) industry include Abbott Laboratories, BASF S.E., Biosynth Carbosynth, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, Elicityl S.A., Glycom A/S, Glycosyn, Inbiose NV, Medolac Laboratories, Neolacta Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Nestle Health Science, Royal DSM, and ZuChem.

Key findings of the study

The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market was valued at $125.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $332.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $45.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $124.1 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.6%.

By type, the 2’FL segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $42.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $120.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the infant formula segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $67.9 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $191.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

In Europe, the UK was the highest revenue contributor with $12.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $37.5 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.4%.

