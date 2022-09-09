Blood Gas Market Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Business Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2030

These may include kidney failure, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hemorrhage, chemical poisoning, a drug overdose, shock, asthma, and COPD.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

According to the report, the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size was valued at was valued at $1,698.7 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,625.23 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The growth of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is attributed to rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in development for point of care devices. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast years.

A blood gas test is performed on the blood gas and electrolyte to measure pH and blood gas that is concentration of hydrogen ions (pH), partial pressure of carbon dioxide (pCO2), and partial pressure of oxygen (pO2), in whole blood. It also measures electrolytes and metabolites. Imbalance in the oxygen, carbon dioxide, and pH levels in the blood of an individual can indicate the presence of certain medical conditions.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as:

Moreover, in March 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced that the USFDA gave clearance for RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer. The analyzer provides blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin results, which are used to diagnose and monitor critically ill patients in the intensive care unit, operating room, or emergency room It delivers fast, accurate results and increases workflow efficiencies. Thus, such approvals increase the availability and significantly boost the growth of the market.

North America accounted for a majority of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic disease, technological advancements, presence of key players, and rise healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in geriatric population, rise in R&D activities, and increase in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type, consumables were the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By end user, hospitals were the highest contributor to the blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market in 2020.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

