Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market worth $ 2.25 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Insightace Analytics

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents market was valued at US$ 79.75 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.25 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Vascular Disrupting Agents market include AGC Biologics, Avid Bioservices, Bionomics, Beijing Shenogen Biomedical, Mateon Therapeutics, Myrexis, VBL Therapeutics” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market- by Indications (Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Glioblastoma, Liver Cancer, Mesothelioma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Renal Pelvis and Ureter Cancer), Therapeutic Area (Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors), Molecules (Tubulin Binding Agents, Flavonoids and Ligand-Directed Agents), Therapy (Mono and Combination), Route of Administration (Oral and Intravenous), Product (Bavituximab, Icaritin, NGR-TNF, Padeliporfin, Plinabulin, VB-111 and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global Vascular Disrupting Agents market was valued at US$ 79.75 Million in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.25 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 46.7 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A novel family of cancer medications known as vascular-disrupting agents (VDAs) primarily targets the existing tumor neovasculature and has a low toxicity profile. When taken concurrently with traditional cytotoxics, VDAs typically don't have any side effects that overlap. A novel family of effective anticancer drugs called vascular-disrupting agents exhibits synergistic and additive effects when combined with numerous common cytotoxics. It is necessary to keep evaluating the best drug interactions and combinations of VDAs with other classes of drugs pharmacologically.

The high prevalence of cancer, the growing geriatric population, the rising demand for advanced cancer therapy options, the ever-increasing public awareness of novel therapy treatments, the rising government expenditure for cancer therapy research and development, the expiration of patents for various drugs, and changing lifestyle standards are all factors influencing the growth of the market for vascular disrupting agents. The rising number of risk factors and cancer-causing chemicals in anticancer therapy has also prompted pharmaceutical companies to increase their investments in cancer research, opening up new growth prospects for the market for vascular-disrupting agents. However, target treatments' high prices and absence of safety evidence may limit market expansion in the future.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Vascular Disrupting Agents market over the years. The region's growing emphasis on biologics and drug development and the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are credited with this increase. The region's rising cancer incidence has also increased the need for tailored treatments. In addition, the Asia Pacific Vascular Disrupting Agents market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Over the projected period, it is anticipated that the region's growth will be aided by robust healthcare infrastructure and rising investment in research and development.

Major market players operating in the Vascular Disrupting Agents market include AGC Biologics, Avid Bioservices, Bionomics, Beijing Shenogen Biomedical, Mateon Therapeutics, Myrexis, VBL Therapeutics, Steba biotech, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Nereus Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bionomics Ltd., Lees Pharmaceutical Holdings and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2021, in response to BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals' new drug application (NDA) requesting approval of plinabulin coupled with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a complete response letter (CRL) (CIN).

• In June 2021, Updates on the ongoing OVAL Phase 3 study examining ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer were provided by VBL Therapeutics (Israel).

Market Segments

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Indications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

• Glioblastoma

• Liver Cancer

• Mesothelioma

• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Renal Pelvis

• Ureter Cancer

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hematological Malignancies

• Solid Tumors

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Molecules, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Tubulin Binding Agents

• Flavonoids

• Ligand-Directed Agents

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Therapy, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Mono

• Combination

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Route of Administration, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oral

• Intravenous

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Bavituximab

• Icaritin

• NGR-TNF

• Padeliporfin

• Plinabulin

• VB-111

• Others

Global Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

