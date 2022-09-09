Transplantation Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2030

Market Size – USD 12.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Rising global prevalence of various chronic diseases leading

Continuous technological advancements in transplantation methods and emergence of tissue banks in developing countries are factors driving transplantation market revenue growth

The global xreport by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases which can lead to organ failure and growing need for transplantation procedures across the globe are factors driving transplantation market revenue growth to a significant extent.

Transplantation is a process of removing an organ or tissue from the donor’s body and transplanting it into the recipient's body to replace a failed or damaged organ. Human organs such as kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, cornea, and skin can all be transplanted. Transplants aid in the restoration of a healthy body and help the patient live a healthy lifestyle. Technological advancements have helped in improving the success rate of transplants, and tissue transplants using advanced products are being performed at a significantly high rate. In addition, advanced software and systems make tissue and organ preservation more convenient.

The global market is expected to register robust revenue growth rate due to an increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and renal disease, and an increase in incidence of burns and accidents, which can lead to organ failure. Organ transplants, tissue products, immunosuppressive drugs, and preservation solutions are in high demand. Market players are focusing on launching new products or developing new applications that combine patient’s existing organ and tissue procurement and preservation transplant services to meet transplantation needs.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc, Illumina, Inc., and QIAGEN.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Transplantation Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solutions

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Organ Transplant

Tissue Transplant

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospital

Transplant Center

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On February 2022, Hansa Biopharma AB, a Sweden-based company, announced that it has got authorization from French Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) for Idefirix. The company will use Idefirix to desensitize highly sensitized patients undergoing kidney transplants.

Tissue product segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to an increase in demand for tissue and organ transplantation. Increasing prevalence of diseases including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, and Alzheimer's disease has put a large population at risk of irreversible tissue damage, requiring a greater need for tissue transplantation, which is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Organ transplant segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Organ transplantation is the process of removing an organ from a donor and transplanting it into the patient's body to replace an organ. An increasing number of organ transplants are being performed around the world as a result of the high rate of organ failure caused by chronic diseases and an unhealthy lifestyle, which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 as a result of huge number of medical procedures and operations performed in hospitals. Most hospitals have accessibility to well-defined organ databases, which could be used to verify the supply of requested organs, allowing for quicker medical treatment.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Development and innovation in transplantation products and presence of vast biotechnology and medical product industries, as well as advanced healthcare facilities are factors driving revenue growth of transplantation market in this region.

