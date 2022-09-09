Conveyor Belt Market Share 2022, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Conveyor Belt Market Share

The global conveyor belt market is primarily driven by the significant expansion of the aviation and e-commerce industries.

According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled "Conveyor Belt Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," that The global conveyor belt market size reached US$ 6.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.77 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

A conveyor belt is made from rubber or plastic compounds, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyester, styrene-butadiene rubber, and nylon fabric. It is a material handling equipment that assists in transporting supplies, materials, and components efficiently and effortlessly.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Conveyor Belt Market Trends:

At present, the conveyor belt is extensively employed in the construction industry worldwide to transport construction materials and connect the broken equipment of different levels and production facilities. This, in confluence with the increasing construction activities worldwide, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the rising focus on the safety of commercial food products is catalyzing the demand for a conveyor belt to minimize human contact, reduce material handling time, and make food processing more efficient. Apart from this, leading players are introducing eco-friendly variants with self-cleaning properties. Such innovations are expected to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

The report cover the below key market segments:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End-Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Manufacturing

Chemicals, Oils and Gases

Aviation

Others

By Geography:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

