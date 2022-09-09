Ultrasound Gel Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2030

Market Size – USD 94.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand of ultrasound gels for ultrasound of pregnant women

Rapid increase in number of pregnancies throughout the world and increasing adoption of ultrasound gels in ultrasound for observation of the developing foetus are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

The global ultrasound gel market size is expected to reach USD 126.2 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid increase in the world population, implying increase in number of pregnancies throughout the world, and increasing adoption of ultrasound gels in ultrasound for pregnant women are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ultrasound gels to manufacture ultrasound scan of the developing foetus is expected to boost growth of the ultrasound gel market in the near future. Increasing demand for sterile as well as non-sterile ultrasound gels in the medical sector has led to increased manufacture of ultrasound gels. Non-sterile ultrasound gel is widely used across all hospitals for performing ultrasound owing to its easy availability and low cost. Although non-sterile, the gel is non-invasive and not harmful, and can be used by all patients unless the region to be scanned has a cut or a wound. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the near future. Increasing demand for non-sterile gels owing to abundant availability and high number of manufacturers is expected to drive market revenue growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of ultrasound gels owing to its property of conducting ultrasonic waves to produce clear images of inaccessible internal organs has led to increased demand for ultrasound gel and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Sonotec GmbH, Parker Laboratories Inc., Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc., National Therapy Products Inc., HR Pharmaceuticals Inc., Anita Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Megro GmbH & Co. KG, Sonogel Vertiebs GmbH, Katecho, LLC, and Geltek-Medica Ltd.

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Ultrasound Gel market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Ultrasound Gel Market Segmentation based on Types:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Sterile

Non-sterile

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pregnancy Ultrasound

Organ Ultrasound

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Non-sterile segment is expected to account for larger market share revenue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of non-sterile gels during ultrasound scans is driving growth of the segment. Non-sterile gels are essential during ultrasound scans as they help in obtaining a clear image of the foetus in pregnant women.

Hospital segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global ultrasound gel market between 2022 and 2030. Increasing demand for ultrasound gels in hospitals across all regions to provide accurate, efficient, and safe ultrasound scans is driving revenue growth of the segment. Increasing demand for safe ultrasound gels that have minimal side-effects is also increasing demand for ultrasound gel. This is expected to boost growth of the segment.

North America ultrasound gel market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the medical and healthcare sectors, in which ultrasound plays a significant part is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rapid increase of gel manufacturers in North America is another factor expected to increase revenue growth of the ultrasound gel market.

