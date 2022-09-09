Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market worth $ 13.6 Billion by 2030 - Insightace Analytics

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market Info Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market seg

Global disinfectant wipes and sprays market was valued at US$ 12.3 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market- by Products (Sprays and Wipes), Compositions (Alcohol-based, Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl and Other Compositions), Distributions (Direct (Offline and Online) and Indirect (Offline and Online)), Applications (Healthcare, Wound Care in Hospital Setting, Hospitals (Ex. Wound Care), Clinics/Physician Office, Diagnostic Laboratories, Consumer Care, Decontamination, Hand Disinfection, Skin Disinfection, Cleansing and Skin Care Wipes, Care and Protection Body Care, Defence Sector, Government, Residential, Commercial Spaces, Hospitality and Other (Industrial, etc.)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global disinfectant wipes and sprays market was valued at US$ 12.3 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 1.15 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Disinfection is a technique that uses chemical or physical agents to reduce or eradicate dangerous germs that are the source of infectious diseases. Sprays and wipes with disinfectant properties are multipurpose cleaning and disinfection tools capable of destroying nearly 99.9% of germs and viruses. By removing germs and allergens from surfaces and floors, disinfectant sprays and wipes help stop the spread of disease. They are widely used to disinfect and clean frequently touched surfaces in the commercial, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and public sector.

Many governments have undertaken projects to raise consumer knowledge of the importance of maintaining basic hygiene. The COVID-19 epidemic has increased consumer awareness of the value of upholding a basic level of sanitary conditions everywhere. Most diseases are impacted by unhygienic environments, which also contribute to the spread of diseases. Because of this, campaigns by governmental or non-governmental organizations have contributed to increasing awareness, which has raised the demand for disinfection wipes and sprays and is likely to fuel market expansion. The growth of the disinfectant wipes and sprays market is significantly influenced by awareness about maintaining hygienic facilities. The market for disinfection wipes and sprays is predicted to grow over the anticipated years due to the rise in chronic and infectious diseases. In addition, factors like rising government initiatives, expanding development of unidentified infections, the surge in e-commerce platforms and online shopping websites, and increased inclination for safe and hygienic facilities are to blame for the market expansion. However, the market for disinfectant wipes and sprays may be hampered by the inclusion of hazardous ingredients in disinfectants.

North America is anticipated to contribute to majorly disinfectant wipes. It sprays the market over the forecast years due to the development of technology, rising public awareness of COVID-19 infections, active government involvement in R&D for new treatments, and increased market participation in this area. In addition, the Asia Pacific disinfectant wipes and sprays market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases like Covid-19, growing public concern about cleanliness and sanitation, and the arrival of new competitors into the market.

Major market players operating in the disinfectant wipes and sprays market include Ecolab, GOJO Industries, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, 2XL Corporation, BODE Chemie, Bright Solutions, Braun Melsungen AG, Cambridge Sensors, Steris, PDI, Inc., Stryker, GAMA Healthcare, Kinnos, Cantel Medical, CleanWell, Contec, Drager UK, Schumacher GmbH, Diamond Wipes, Diversey, Dreumex, GAMA Healthcare, Kinnos, Medline Industries, Metrex Research, Midlab, Pal International, C. Johnson & Son, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Stepan Company, UPS Hygiene, Vernacare, Virox Technologies, Wexford Labs, Whiteley Corporation, Zep, CarrollCLEAN and Aquila Bioscience.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2022, PDI announced the simultaneous launch of unique, revolutionary disinfectants to assist infection prevention specialists in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and the rising number of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Three recently released products, Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe, Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray, demonstrate PDI's dedication to assisting in the prevention of illnesses and encouraging health and wellness.

• In March 2021, a spray for reusable masks that incorporates pathogen-capturing technology was created by Aquila Bioscience. These reusable masks are up to 99 percent effective at blocking airborne viruses and particles, thanks to a novel barrier spray. It can offer a defense against Covid-19 and other infections.

Market Segments

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Sprays

• Wipes

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Compositions, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Alcohol-based

• Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

• Other Compositions

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Distributions, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Direct

o Offline

o Online

• Indirect

o Offline

o Online

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Healthcare

• Wound Care in Hospital Setting

• Hospitals (Ex. Wound Care)

• Clinics/Physician Office

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Consumer Care

• Decontamination

• Hand Disinfection

• Skin Disinfection

• Cleansing and Skin Care Wipes

• Care and Protection Body Care

• Defense Sector

• Government

• Residential

• Commercial Spaces

• Hospitality

• Other (Industrial, etc.)

Global Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Disinfectant Wipes and Sprays Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

