FDAnews Announces: Early Bird Price Ending on Sept. 16 for the 1st Annual Quality Management vSummit, Oct. 11-12, 2022

Go beyond basic compliance. Create a world-class QMS and secure business benefits by attending the 1st Annual Quality Management vSummit.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Go beyond basic compliance. Create a world-class QMS and secure business benefits by attending the 1st Annual Quality Management vSummit.

1st Annual Quality Management vSummit

Optimizing Your Quality Management Program to Be Both World Class and FDA-Compliant

A WCG FDAnews Virtual Summit

Tuesday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 12, 2022

https://wcg.swoogo.com/quality-managment-summit

Early bird pricing for the 1st Annual Quality Management vSummit ends on September 16, 2022.

If pharmaceutical and device manufacturers' quality management systems (QMS) are not world class, they may be falling behind.

Alongside fulfilling patient and FDA expectations, a QMS can go beyond simple compliance to increase continual improvement and quality culture for powerful business benefits.

The 1st Annual Quality Management vSummit: Optimizing Your Quality Management Program to Be Both World Class and FDA-Compliant will empower attendees to develop a world-class QMS by implementing the essentials of quality management maturity (QMM) metrics, something the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) advocate.

Rather than promoting feel-good language or wishful thinking, the vSummit will detail how to ensure pharmaceutical and device manufacturers' quality culture is a high-powered functional tool. Sessions will demonstrate the importance of quality culture to standardize efficient behaviors via meaningful metrics.

Attendees will come away with the knowledge and know-how to create a world-class QMS:

What the FDA looks for in a QMS

How to ensure that continuous improvement initiatives address GMP and other regulatory requirements, including the FDA's expectations resulting from the COVID-19 experience

How to ensure that a drug or device meets the quality expectation of consumers

The importance of creating quality milestones and incentives that are patient-focused and transparent to give a demonstrable advantage over competitors and credibility with the FDA

How to develop QMM metrics that go beyond mere numbers and actually measure quality

The importance of quality culture as a tool to standardize efficient behaviors via meaningful metrics

How to meet supply chain challenges and evaluate vendors to ensure quality service

How to optimize quality by ensuring data is accurate and determining the degree of risk that will lead to the management of quality, and will get manufacturers to the intersection where data integrity, risk management and quality management meet

How to establish a culture of quality throughout your organization

Compliance alone is no longer enough; pharmaceutical and device manufacturers must embrace continual improvement and quality culture. Develop and maintain a world-class QMS, and a world-class business, with the 1st Annual Quality Management vSummit.

Reminder: Early bird pricing for the 1st Annual Quality Management vSummit ends on September 16, 2022.

Workshop Details

1st Annual Quality Management vSummit

Optimizing Your Quality Management Program to Be Both World Class and FDA-Compliant

A WCG FDAnews Virtual Summit

October 11 -12, 2022

https://wcg.swoogo.com/quality-managment-summit

Price:

Early Bird Price: Register by September 16, 2022 — $597

After September 16, 2022 — $697

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/quality-managment-summit

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About WCG FDAnews:

WCG FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on WCG FDAnews' newsletters, books, databases, webinars and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations. Learn more at fdanews.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703-538-7665, mbutler@fdanews.com

SOURCE FDAnews