Author Haylee Schweibel's new book "Cowboy's Big Dream" is an adorable tale of an energetic and loving puppy that grows up to become a veteran's service dog.

Recent release "Cowboy's Big Dream" from Page Publishing author Haylee Schweibel follows the story of Cowboy, a curious and adventurous dog that finds joy and excitement in everything he does. As he grows older, he trains to become a service dog and lives out his dream of helping his companion and being the best dog possible.

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Sep. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haylee Schweibel, an avid artist with a bachelor's degree in Visual Communication of Fine Arts from Ball State University, has completed her new book "Cowboy's Big Dream": an uplifting tale inspired by real-life events of a dog who lives out his dreams of becoming a service dog and helping humans.

"'Cowboy's Big Dream' is a true tale about a puppy being conditioned and trained to learn the skills necessary to become a service dog and positively change a disabled veteran's life," writes Schweibel. "It sheds light on the process through the dog's eyes and intends to capture the transition of the puppy's first year of life while explaining the specifics of what it learns to become a successful service dog and wondering about his big dream. Please follow Cowboy and all of the Smoky Mountain Service Dogs in Training (SMSDITs) on our Facebook page as they learn the skills necessary to become a service dog and change a veteran's life."

Published by Page Publishing, Haylee Schweibel's charming tale is a heartwarming story of the incredible things that can occur between a service dog and those who rely on them for everyday tasks. Readers will better understand the hard work that goes into training dogs for such a purpose and enjoy following Cowboy on his way to achieve his dreams.

Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Cowboy's Big Dream" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

