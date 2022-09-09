Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,921 in the last 365 days.

Author Lane Jacobs's new book "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes" is a playful children's tale about a silly bird who refused to take a bath

Recent release "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes" from Page Publishing author Lane Jacobs is a delightful story of a bird named Drake who did not like taking baths. When he vowed never to bathe again he runs into some unexpected sticky dirtiness that may make him change his mind.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lane Jacobs, a loving mother from Northern California, has completed her new book "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes": a playful children's tale about a bird who did not like taking baths.

"Drake is fed up with baths! Watch the story unfold as Drake decides not to bathe anymore to the dismay of his family and friends. Drake soon discovers that the decisions he makes lead to expected and unexpected outcomes."

Published by Page Publishing, Lane Jacobs's delightful tale follows Drake through his strike against taking a bath. When he vows no more bathing for him, he runs into some unexpected trouble that causes his feathers to get sticky, his toes to feel scratchy with sand and his beak to get dirty. Will he change his mind about taking a bath?

Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

Author Lane Jacobs's new book "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes" is a playful children's tale about a silly bird who refused to take a bath

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.