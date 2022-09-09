Author Lane Jacobs's new book "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes" is a playful children's tale about a silly bird who refused to take a bath

Recent release "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes" from Page Publishing author Lane Jacobs is a delightful story of a bird named Drake who did not like taking baths. When he vowed never to bathe again he runs into some unexpected sticky dirtiness that may make him change his mind.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lane Jacobs, a loving mother from Northern California, has completed her new book "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes": a playful children's tale about a bird who did not like taking baths.

"Drake is fed up with baths! Watch the story unfold as Drake decides not to bathe anymore to the dismay of his family and friends. Drake soon discovers that the decisions he makes lead to expected and unexpected outcomes."

Published by Page Publishing, Lane Jacobs's delightful tale follows Drake through his strike against taking a bath. When he vows no more bathing for him, he runs into some unexpected trouble that causes his feathers to get sticky, his toes to feel scratchy with sand and his beak to get dirty. Will he change his mind about taking a bath?

Readers who wish to experience this endearing work can purchase "Dirty Nose, Sandy Toes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

