Rev. Harold E. Petersen's newly released "The Torah: The First Five Books of the Bible" is an informative and carefully researched study

"The Torah: The First Five Books of the Bible: In the Beginning, the Lord God Spoke: Genesis 1:1, 3; Exodus 3:4; Deuteronomy 6:4-9; 8:3" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Harold E. Petersen is a continuation of the author's collection of scriptural studies that will further motivate students of the Bible.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 -- "The Torah: The First Five Books of the Bible: In the Beginning, the Lord God Spoke: Genesis 1:1, 3; Exodus 3:4; Deuteronomy 6:4-9; 8:3" is the creation of published author Rev. Harold E. Petersen, a native of Wisconsin who attended Waldorf and Concordia Colleges. Rev. Petersen served as a missionary pastor/teacher in Ethiopia for six years.

Rev. Petersen shares, "The Word of God, the Bible, has been a vital part of my life. We had family devotions, I went to Sunday school and memorized verses. In confirmation, we studied the Bible and catechism. In worship texts from the Old Testament, epistles, and gospels were read every Sunday. These continue to draw me into the Word.

"I was in high school when I began to read the Bible through in a year. As I would read, I would mark verses that had special meaning for me. Some chapters were so full of gems of truth that I chose several.

"The Torah, the first five books of the Bible are the work of Moses. He recorded the beginning of the universe. He traced the human family to the point when the Lord chose one family, Abraham's. There is the record of the escape from Egypt, the establishment of the covenant at Mount Sinai and the years of life in the wilderness. I find gems in these books that stretch my faith by explaining what it means to obey the Lord in all things."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Harold E. Petersen's new book brings an engaging study of the Torah to life.

Rev. Petersen continues to motivate and encourage study of the Bible in hopes of aiding others in experiencing a fulfilling spiritual life.

