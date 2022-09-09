Lisa Barber and Geewhy Gypsy's newly released "Poobey to the Rescue: Don't Play with Fire" is an enjoyable juvenile fiction that teaches fire safety practices

"Poobey to the Rescue: Don't Play with Fire" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Lisa Barber and Geewhy Gypsy is a useful resource for helping young readers learn about the dangers of playing with fire in any form.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poobey to the Rescue: Don't Play with Fire": an uplifting fiction of the importance of safety practices within the home. "Poobey to the Rescue: Don't Play with Fire" is the creation of published authors Lisa Barber and Geewhy Gypsy.

Barber and Gypsy share, "Aliyah and Nehemiah are always finding things to get into, but Poobey always seems to see everything they do before any harm can come rushing their way. Poobey to the rescue, the little red-cape savior comes to save the day."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Barber and Geewhy Gypsy's new book will entertain young imaginations while imparting an important message.

With a lyrical and easy-to-follow narrative, young readers will find an exciting new superhero with important safety rules to explain within the pages of this vibrant children's work.

