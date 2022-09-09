Kathy Parker's new book "The Gift of You" is a poetic journey that shows adopted and all children how loved they are by their parents

Recent Release "The Gift of You" from Page Publishing author Kathy Parker expresses to children what a gift they are to their family.

EDGEWOOD, Wash., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kathy Parker, who was adopted as a child and later adopted a child of her own, has completed her new book "The Gift of You": an inspiring work that touches on the unique qualities children possess that bring so much love into the world.

Parker writes, "Remember each day you're special. Our love is over the moon. We feel so fortunate.

To have you in our cocoon.... So thankful for our family, Our dreams came true. We will love you forever.

God gave us the gift of you..."

Published by Page Publishing, Kathy Parker's beautifully illustrated work is dedicated to the author's daughter and all adopted children.

Kathy Parker was adopted at the age of three by amazing parents who also adopted her two brothers. She taught school for thirty years and has a special love for children. She always wanted to adopt a child, and that dream came true with her daughter. Parker hopes to spread the joy that adoption has brought to her life to others, especially children, with this book.

Readers who wish to experience this impactful book can purchase "The Gift of You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

