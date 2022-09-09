Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market worth $ 2.98 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) market will be valued at US$ 1.01 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.98 Billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market- by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, CNS, Cardiovascular and Infectious Diseases), Trail Phases (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV), Clinical Trial Components (Site Management, Onsite Monitoring, Project Management and Other Clinical Trial Components), Interventions Type (Therapeutics, Devices and Surgical Procedure), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Site Management Organizations (SMO) market will be valued at US$ 1.01 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 2.98 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.7% during a forecast period of 2021-2030.

SMOs are companies that provide clinical trial-related services to clinical research sites/institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, clinical centers, and hospitals. The capacity of SMOs to accurately execute multi-centric clinical studies can save manufacturers money and time. SMO tasks include extremely effective patient recruiting and follow-up, the maintenance of clinical trial-related paperwork, resolving clinical trial concerns, and managing site-specific activities.

Factors such as the pharmaceutical industry's ongoing efforts to improve the clinical trial process, new methods of managing research sites, an increasing trend of outsourcing clinical trials to CROs/SMOs, rising drug discoveries and clinical studies, an increasing focus of pharma companies on reducing drug development process time, increased collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions by manufacturers, and technological advancement are likely to drive the evolution. Furthermore, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has strengthened biotech and pharmaceutical businesses' R&D activities to create and provide medications, vaccines, and test kits against the coronavirus. As a result, some companies worked or teamed with SMOs/CROs to reduce time and process expenses, potentially expanding the business throughout the anticipated years. However, a lack of experienced specialists and the risk of online data security may hamper the market's growth in the next years.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Site Management Organizations (SMO) market over the forecast years, attributable to increased drug research investments and well-established healthcare systems and biopharma businesses in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth because of increased medicine demand and the availability of superior healthcare infrastructure

Major market players operating in the Site Management Organizations (SMO) market include Worldwide Clinical Trials (U.S.), Pharm-Olam (U.S.), CROMSOURCE (Italy), CMIC Group (Canada), Scandinavian CRO (Sweden), FOMAT Medical Research (U.S.), George Clinical (Australia), Fidelis Research (Bulgaria), Parexel (U.S.), Veristat (U.S.), TFS HealthScience (Sweden), Trialbee (Sweden), Tigermed (China), WCCT Global (U.S.), Novotech, Altasciences Company, ERG Holding, Veeda Clinical Research (Ahmedabad), Elligo Health Research, Apex Medical Research, ClinChoice Private Limited, FOMAT Medical Research, EPSI, AusTrials, Beijing Aisimo Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd, MEDEX, Ethic Co.Ltd, ACTG-CRO, CIDAL OneOncology, MPR Development Group and Others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In September 2021, Castor, a top supplier of decentralized and hybrid clinical trial solutions, and Trialbee (Sweden) worked together to hasten patient enrollment, boost patient engagement, and lighten the load on clinical trial sites around the world.

• In June 2021, to improve the quality of clinical trials globally, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. (US), a global full-service contract research organization (CRO), joined forces with Triumph Research Intelligence (TRI), a pioneer in risk-based quality management (RBQM) technology.

Market Segments

Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oncology

• CNS

• Cardiovascular

• Infectious Diseases

Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Trial Phases, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Clinical Trial Components, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Site Management

• Onsite Monitoring

• Project Management

• Other Clinical Trial Components

Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Interventions Types, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Therapeutics

• Devices

• Surgical Procedure

Global Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Site Management Organizations (SMO) Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

