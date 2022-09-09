Author Kareem Rashed's new book "Screw Your Perception" is a thought-provoking read that explores how one's perceptions keep them from seeing others as equals

Recent release "Screw Your Perception" from Page Publishing author Kareem Rashed explores the ways in which humans allow the ways in which they perceive others to alter their egos and thoughts. By putting aside one's perception of others, Kareem Rashed shows how society can become more just and equal while differences between people become less important.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kareem Rashed has completed his new book "Screw Your Perception": an eye-opening deep dive into how one's perceptions alter the way in which they view reality and other people, and how one can overcome their perceptions to create a more harmonious community.

"Basically, 'Screw Your Perception' is to remind us all that we are one," writes Kareem Rashed. "How is our ego getting in the way and stopping us from listening and accepting others just as they are? How can we learn to live in love and in relation with another? How can we learn and understand one another? What if we listened? What if we allowed others to be themselves? What if we let go? What if we were willing to look ourself in the mirror? What if we might just be each other's reflection? What if we were here to learn, to show empathy, to love, and to accept one another? Can we accept others just as they are? Can we accept them even when to us, what they are saying, thinking, or doing seems so different from what we are saying, thinking, or doing? The big question: Can we deflate our ego and stop trying to change everyone else? Maybe it is about changing ourselves. Maybe it is all about connection rather than division?"

Published by Page Publishing, Kareem Rashed's thoughtful writings encourage readers to look beyond the differences they see within the world and push past the implicit biases they may hold within them. Through encouragement of self-reflection, Kareem Rashed shares ways in which one can let go of their egos and perceptions to embrace reality and work with others towards common goals.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Screw Your Perception" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing