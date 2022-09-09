Author Shion O'Connor's new book "Is God Still Coming?" is an examination of how current events might be indicative of the end times and fulfill Biblical prophecies.

Recent release "Is God Still Coming? A Stunning Revelation of How Current Events Are Fulfilling Bible Prophecy" from Page Publishing author Shion O'Connor provides a fascinating look at how events happening all over the globe can be linked to apocalyptic prophecies. O'Connor breaks down various moments in recent history, such as Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they relate to the Bible.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shion O'Connor, who has dedicated his adult life in the study and proclamation of the gospel, has completed his new book "Is God Still Coming? A Stunning Revelation of How Current Events Are Fulfilling Bible Prophecy": a stunning deep dive into the current crises occurring in various nations around the world and their potential link to the end of times.

"A year before the arrival of the pandemic, I was burdened by a recurring thought to prepare a series of lesson studies on end-time prophecies," shares O'Connor. "I felt compelled by the Spirit to produce these lessons, but the desire was also compounded by the absence of the urgency of the second coming of Christ in the sermons being preached in most if not all Christian denominations. In obedience to the Spirit and encouraged by those around me, I produced thirteen weeks of daily Bible studies on the topic, "Is God Still Coming?" I then submitted it for publication.

"Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Spirit of the Lord came back; this time, the burden was to transform the studies into a book so that it may have greater publicity. Using my shelter-in-place days at home, I went to work. The result was this book, showing a systematic coordination of every end-time prophecy from the book of Daniel in the Old Testament to the gospels, through to the epistles and the Revelation. Each prophecy is examined for its relevance to our times. Their degree of fulfillment is tracked to determine whether they are currently being fulfilled and what, if any, portion is left to be fulfilled."

Published by Page Publishing, Shion O'Connor's thought-provoking thesis sheds light on why certain events, such as the Brexit vote and the current social unrest found across the nation, could be an indication that humanity is inching closer and closer towards extinction. Readers will discover connections that one might disregard at first but become much clearer through O'Connor's explanations and research.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Is God Still Coming? A Stunning Revelation of How Current Events Are Fulfilling Bible Prophecy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

