Author Nancy Kondiah's new book "My Daily Reminders: Kids Edition Volume 1" is a list of affirmations that will help children start each day from a positive perspective.

Recent release "My Daily Reminders: Kids Edition Volume 1" from Page Publishing author Nancy Kondiah is a children's edition of daily reminders to help jumpstart their day by preparing their minds for learning with encouragement and positivity. It helps remind young readers to speak words of life over themselves and express kindness to others.

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nancy Kondiah, who was inspired to create this book by her own daughter, has completed her new book "My Daily Reminders: Kids Edition Volume 1": a collection of positive daily affirmations to help give children the confidence to face any situation with positivity. After experiencing homelessness in her own teenage years, Kondiah struggled to find positivity in her upbringing and with her biological family. She grew to understand the difficulties of parenting when she became a mother and wanted to share her own positive affirmations with others to help children cope with situations that are out of their control.

Published by Page Publishing, Kondiah's encouraging book is filled with short but powerful phrases every child can repeat to themselves to help motivate them and inspire them to have a positive attitude every day.

These affirmations remind children to be kind to themselves and others—"I am loved, so I will love"— teach them to embrace challenges—"I will not quit and give up"—and accept themselves for the unique and special people they are—"It's okay if I don't fit in a group."

Repeating these positive phrases can help children embrace the power of words. These affirmations can be part of a positivity toolkit that each child can carry with them wherever they go.

"We wrote 'My Daily Reminders' as an investment to our children, and we hope it will be an investment to your children as well," Kondiah writes.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "My Daily Reminders: Kids Edition Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

