Rita Lambert's newly released "Stories For My Grandchildren" is a charming collection of stories that offer important life lessons.

"Stories For My Grandchildren" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Lambert is an engaging arrangement of eleven stories that offer young readers some food for thought alongside an exciting narrative.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stories For My Grandchildren": a fun and uplifting collection of stories. "Stories For My Grandchildren" is the creation of published author Rita Lambert, a dedicated single mother to an adult daughter and a doting grandmother to two beloved grandsons.

Lambert shares, "Stories for My Grandchildren was written by a grandmother who lost precious time with her grandchildren because her daughter moved a long way away, and she could not see them often. It was heartbreaking, but she wanted her grandsons to remember her.

"There are eleven stories in this book, and seven are about animals. Children relate to animals sometimes more than people. These stories are written like the animals are telling the story. There is a moral at the end of each story."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Lambert's new book brings young readers a fun opportunity to enjoy classic storytelling with faith-based messages.

Lambert shares in hopes of leaving a lasting legacy for her beloved grandchildren and to provide young minds with inspiration for their imaginations.

