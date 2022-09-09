Allison Ince's newly released "The Middle Passage: They Come for Everyone" is an emotionally charged journey to the underbelly of a corrupt system.

"The Middle Passage: They Come for Everyone" from Christian Faith Publishing author Allison Ince is a powerful installment to the author's ongoing series that explores the far-reaching effects of slavery in all forms through the experiences of a band of determined friends.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Middle Passage: They Come for Everyone": a gripping narrative with latent commentary on socioeconomic disparity. "The Middle Passage: They Come for Everyone" is the creation of published author Allison Ince, a middle school reading teacher who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Ince has been creating the world of the Takeaways series since high school and hopes to see modern-day slavery come to an end.

Ince shares, "After trading their freedom to save the lives of law enforcement and gang leaders, Memory, Ghost, and Abednego have agreed to be slaves for the Elite. They will find that it was the toughest sacrifice they have ever made. The underbelly of global slavery is now unveiled before them. The volume of slaves, the array of slavery, and the violence they are destined to witness will shake them to their core. What is this 'middle passage,' and will they survive it?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allison Ince's new book is the fifth installment in the author's The Takeaways series.

Ince brings another exciting installment to life within the pages of this engrossing narrative filled with bravery and sacrifice.

