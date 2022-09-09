David Charles Anderson's newly released "What Was Within: Poems" displays an engaging arrangement of poetry that takes inspiration from the arts and divine transcendence

"What Was Within: Poems" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Charles Anderson provides the reader delight and inspiration.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anderson shares, "The poems in What Was Within remember a life begun on a fruit orchard in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. They are suffused with an appreciation of the arts and a life shadowed by the presence of God."

"'I have been a fan of David Anderson's work for years. This collection showcases his dexterity and skill in many kinds of poetry, from free verse to difficult forms. They are accessible yet often demand a second reading, yielding riches that surprise and delight.' —Lora Homan Zill, editor and publisher of Time of Singing: a Journal of Christian Poetry"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Charles Anderson's new book brings readers an engaging arrangement of varying poetic styles that showcase Anderson's passion for creativity.

This impactful, poetic work will challenge and encourage as readers take time to sit with the messages found within.

Consumers can purchase "What Was Within: Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "What Was Within: Poems," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing