Dr. Cassandra L. Friend's newly released "Seeking The One True Living God" is a passionate celebration of God and the spiritual journey.

"Seeking The One True Living God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Cassandra L. Friend is an enjoyable and encouraging approach to pursuing a deepened connection with God that explores the author's personal journey while discussing relevant scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seeking The One True Living God": a potent reminder of the variable ways in which mankind reaches a connection with God. "Seeking The One True Living God" is the creation of published author Dr. Cassandra L. Friend, a child of the One True Living God, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and science educator. Dr. Friend is a native of Charleston, South Carolina, and currently resides in Williamsburg County, where her family has strong roots. She has devoted her life to her faith and the path in which the Holy Spirit leads, and firmly believes in healing and strengthening the brokenhearted through faith, hope, and love. Dr. Friend works as an education consultant to provide educational consulting services for individuals, faith-based organizations, public and private schools.

Dr. Friend shares, "Are you tired of playing church? Have you truly experienced the presence of the Living God in your life? If you have not experienced the presence of the Lord God in your life, then the transformation starts now! Seeking the One True Living God is written to help you begin understanding who you are in Christ. Christianity is not attending church every Saturday or Sunday, singing in the choir, wearing a religious symbol, or being a minister. Christianity is a lifestyle, one of holiness and righteousness in the eyes of the Lord God Almighty.

"Dr. C. L. Friend's spiritual journey may be similar to others who have left the church, in search of something real. Finding that missing piece of your life starts within these pages. Seeking the One True Living God will probe your thinking in what you truly believe. This book will encourage you to stand strong on your faith and seek the Scriptures for understanding. Salvation is a journey, and you must walk with a clear understanding of what you believe. This book was designed so people are not scattered about wandering around the world lost and not fully able to explain their beliefs. Many people do not know what they believe; however, this book will put into perspective the dire need to seek after the Lord of Hosts. The Lord does not wish for any to perish, so seek the wisdom from above. True Christians are called to be an example, a light in this world. Seeking the One True Living God points out the importance that followers of Christ need to let their light shine brightly! This book also encourages professing Christians to be the church and not just be in the church. Glory be to the One True Living God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Cassandra L. Friend's new book will challenge and empower readers to pursue a reconnection with their faith and ultimately God.

Dr. Friend shares in hopes of aiding others to find true fulfillment through a profound spiritual rejuvenation.

Consumers can purchase "Seeking The One True Living God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Seeking The One True Living God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing