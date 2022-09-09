Author Johnathan Horsley Sr.'s new book "Transparency" is a powerful collection of writings on the ways in which humans must stand united and not divide themselves.

Recent release "Transparency" from Page Publishing author Johnathan Horsley Sr. discusses why humans of different backgrounds are the same and should be fighting together to fight oppression rather than divide themselves by simple differences. Through his gift of writing and prose, Horsley Sr. encourages readers to look to God for guidance on using love to bridge the gaps between them.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnathan Horsley Sr., an army veteran and proud husband and father who enjoys music and writing, has completed his new book "Transparency": a thought-provoking and stirring assemblage of poems and ruminations that call readers to look towards their fellow humans with the unconditional love that God shares for all to overcome any differences and obstacles.

Writes Horsley Sr., "I want love to conquer every battlefield known to man. I don't care who's down in front of me; I will gladly extend my hand. And if I'm ever called to duty, I want to embrace the war zone with the same love that created the earth, the same love that granted my Savior's birth, the same love that gave life to a barren womb, the same love that walked out that tomb, the same love dangled on that cross, and the same love that found me when I was lost. I can only dream to love like that. That's a love that doesn't lack. … I pray to see a smile on every face that I am blessed to come in contact with, no matter the color it may be. We are all one and the same, and that's something I hope this book will help you see."

Published by Page Publishing, Johnathan Horsley Sr.'s uplifting writings are an important reminder of the ways in which people from all over the globe are connected and must work together for the advancement and betterment of all mankind. Each section covers a common human condition or feeling experienced by all and highlights the ways in which the vast range of human emotion affects us all.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Transparency" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

