Proactive news headlines including Allup Silica Ltd, Lithium Power International, Alligator Energy and Cobre Ltd

Sydney, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Allup Silica Ltd APS has a potential new raft of areas to explore, having made exploration licence applications for new projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory which it considers prospective for silica sand. Click here

has a potential new raft of areas to explore, having made exploration licence applications for new projects in Western Australia and the Northern Territory which it considers prospective for silica sand. Click here Lithium Power International Ltd LPI has received binding commitments from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise A$25 million via a placement at an issue price of A$0.60 per share. Click here

has received binding commitments from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise A$25 million via a placement at an issue price of A$0.60 per share. Click here Alligator Energy Ltd AGE has taken the first step in pursuing resource growth at the Blackbush deposit of the Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia with a high-resolution ground-based gravity survey over the area. Click here

has taken the first step in pursuing resource growth at the Blackbush deposit of the Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia with a high-resolution ground-based gravity survey over the area. Click here Cobre Ltd CBE has uncovered further mineralisation at the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana, this time intersecting an 18-metre zone of visible copper, including 9 metres of notable visual chalcocite mineralisation confirmed with pXRF readings. Click here

has uncovered further mineralisation at the Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana, this time intersecting an 18-metre zone of visible copper, including 9 metres of notable visual chalcocite mineralisation confirmed with pXRF readings. Click here Hawsons Iron Ltd HIO has tapped Paul Cassano to lead the Hawsons Iron project team as project director. Click here

has tapped Paul Cassano to lead the Hawsons Iron project team as project director. Click here Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has raised US$110 million from the issuance of convertible notes to a small number of institutional investors that included Singapore state-owned sovereign fund Temasek, at a conversion price of A$4.50. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd RAD has gained a suite of tax credits, fee exemptions and market exclusivity benefits for its osteosarcoma treatment DUNP19 following an orphan drug designation (ODD) by the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

has gained a suite of tax credits, fee exemptions and market exclusivity benefits for its osteosarcoma treatment DUNP19 following an orphan drug designation (ODD) by the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA). Click here Nexus Minerals Ltd NXM has generated a new geological model of the Crusader-Templar prospect of the Wallbrook Gold Project in WA, which will be used to better target planned resource expansion drilling at the prospect. Click here

has generated a new geological model of the Crusader-Templar prospect of the Wallbrook Gold Project in WA, which will be used to better target planned resource expansion drilling at the prospect. Click here Alkane Resources Ltd ALK has released updated mineral resource and ore reserve estimates for the Tomingley Gold Project as at June 30, 2022. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com