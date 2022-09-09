J. W. Reed announces the release of 'Genetic Memory of the Cazadores'

New sci-fi novel elaborates upon the plausible science of translating the locked codes of genetic memory to re-create a compelling story of human experience

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. W. Reed's interest in archeology, history and science inspired him to write "Genetic Memory of the Cazadores" (published by Trafford Publishing), a sci-fi novel that elaborates upon the plausible science of translating the locked codes of genetic memory to re-create a compelling story of human experience.

In the near future, the brilliant neuro-scientist Steven Marshall collaborates with Robert Walker, his devious post-doc student to discover access to "Genetic Memory" residing in all of humanity. Here, Robert undertakes his dangerous journey of the mind and uncovers a past available to all – hidden deep in the abyss of human history.

"Expanding on the science and technology of the present, this book is fiction, though I hope prescient fiction, a wishful harbinger of the next step in the evolution of our own species. Enjoy and, if you are so inclined, I look forward to any feedback, comments or possible contributions you may have to offer," Reed says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Reed answers, "Look into your own past lives. You know your ancestors have always been there, and, if you quiet your mind and listen for the natural world, you can hear their voices. You are here because of them. It was their toil, suffering, successes, accomplishments, and love that created you, and you are their crowning achievement. You don't have access to a scalar, Neuromorphic computer running heuristic software, yet, but it may be coming soon." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840194-genetic-memory-of-the-cazadores

"Genetic Memory of the Cazadores"

By J. W. Reed

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781698711133

E-Book | 346 pages | ISBN 9781698711126

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

