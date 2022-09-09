Debuting author Shu Shimizu announces the publication of 'A Japanese Boy Sees A New Light'

New memoir details the experiences of a 9-year-old Japanese boy escaping from North Korea in search of freedom

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release memoir "A Japanese Boy Sees A New Light" (published by Partridge Singapore) from Shu Shimizu chronicles the true life story of a 9-year-old Japanese boy who decides that he would like to live in a democratic society rather than an imperialistic or a communistic one.

Japan's defeat in World War II led to the division of Korean Peninsula where Russia would control north of the 38th parallel, and America would control south of it. At that point, all Japanese nationals in North Korea became refugees — including Shimizu and his family who faced many hardships. Nine months after abandoning their house, they reached the South Korean soil where the U.S. Marines treated them like respectable humans. After much disappointment in the imperialism and communism in North Korea, they were given freedom in South Korea under the American way of democracy.

"My brother's book describes his experiences escaping from North Korea. But it's written in Japanese and there are many such books like his in Japan," the author states. "So I decided to write one in English at least for America people."

An excerpt from the book reads:

"Shu, please move your legs. I must take you to Father's house where he was born."

"I was born in Korea. Keijo is my hometown, Mother. I can't walk. I want to stay here. Please leave me here. I'll be a Korean boy," I cried, shedding tears in big drops.

Visit https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg/bookstore/bookdetails/842210-a-japanese-boy-sees-a-new-light to get a copy.

"A Japanese Boy Sees A New Light"

By Shu Shimizu

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781543770971

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781543770957

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781543770964

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Shu Shimizu worked through two colleges: WASEDA University in Tokyo and The San Diego State College in California. His father used to tell him "You must finish a college." So, he faithfully obeyed his father's advice... twice.

Your Web-Optimized Edition Press Release service helps to increase your press release's visibility on the internet. Keywords within your press release will be linked to high-profile websites and/or to websites where your book can be purchased.

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit partridgepublishing.com or call +65 3165 7531 (Singapore), +60 3 3099 4412 (Malaysia), 800014971 (Africa) or 000 800 919 0634 (India).

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Partridge Publishing, +65 3165 7531, pressreleases.singapore@partridgepublishing.com

SOURCE Partridge Publishing