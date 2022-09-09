Trash Bags Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2022-2027

Trash Bags Market

The global trash bags market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 16.36 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Trash Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global trash bags market reached a value of US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 16.36 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027.

Trash bags are plastic bags set inside the dustbin to hold the waste and keep the container clean. They are made from polyethylene, which is a petroleum-based product preferred due to its high strength and tear, chemicals, and moisture resistance properties. They come in various sizes, strengths, and colors, such as black, green, red, blue, and transparent. They are easy to use, cost-effective, lightweight, and aid in the disposal of sloppy and wet garbage, such as food scraps, while also helping store small and loose items to keep the products waterproof. As a result, trash bags find extensive applications in commercial, residential, and industrial spaces across the globe.

Trash Bags Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among the masses about hygiene and the cleanliness of the environment. In addition, the rising waste generation owing to the increasing population and rapid urbanization is contributing to market growth.

Moreover, with the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been a rising demand for hygiene and protection-related products, such as trash bags. Additionally, the escalating demand for easily disposable and eco-friendly garbage bags, along with rising awareness regarding the utilization of environmentally sustainable products, is providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are promoting the usage of trash bags, sustainable garbage bag breakdown, and enhanced waste processing methods, which are accelerating the product adoption rate. Besides this, key players are focusing on strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to provide customers with advanced products, which is anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years.

Global Trash Bags Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Berry Global Inc., Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.) (Harwal Group of Companies), Four Star Plastics, Inteplast Group Corporation, International Plastics Inc., Luban Packing LLC, Mapco (Pvt) Ltd., Novolex, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Poly-America L.P., Reynolds Consumer Products, The Clorox Company and Universal Plastic Bags.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, material, size, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Drawstring Bags

• Star Sealed Bags

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• High Density Polyethylene

• Low Density Polyethylene

• Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

• Bio-Degradable Polyethylene

• Others

Breakup by Size:

• 3 to 13 Gallons

• 13 to 50 Gallons

• Above 50 Gallons

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

