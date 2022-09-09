Toners Market to Reach USD 1,187.5 Million by 2030: Increased investments in R&D

Reports And Data

Social media trends and importance of looking youthful in different age groups are driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global toners market size is expected to reach USD 769.4 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing cosmetics industry, importance of skincare, and rising number of online shopping platforms are expected to drive market revenue growth.

In addition, market revenue growth is expected to be fueled by social media culture, social media influencers, and increasing concerns about living a healthy lifestyle. Influencers influence audiences to maintain regular skincare routines by establishing various aesthetic beauty standards. Additionally, these influencers educate their followers about various goods, their applications, and provide tutorials for using these skincare products, including skin toners, which are increasing demand for these products in the global market. COVID-19 pandemic has inspired manufacturers to make purchasing process convenient for consumers. Research indicates that about 35% of skin care products include parabens and customer preference for paraben-free products is having a corresponding negative impact on revenue growth.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5463

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• On 09 June 2022, Aloisia Beauty, a Clean K-beauty skincare brand announced to launch its new ANTI-AGING & BRIGHTENING collection, which includes five skincare products such as moisturizing toner, serum, emulsion, eye cream, and moisture cream. The key product, BALANCE Moisturizing Toner helps to balance soothing skin during absorption, brightening and firming ginseng, calming artemisia, and radiance-boosting licorice root.

• The freshener segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is a lighter form of toner used for smoothening, cleaning, and refreshing skin. It further controls excess oil on skin with chemical composition of water, alcohol, and glycerin. Benefits of using toners and ease of availability of ingredients are expected to drive revenue growth in this segment.

• The synthetic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Availability of harmful synthetic chemicals is encouraging manufacturers to use them in beauty products for accelerating their effectiveness. Approximately 35% of globally produced beauty products use synthetic components, such as parabens, harmful ingredients, and other undesirable synthetics, which is expected to drive revenue growth in this segment. The beauty industry has many categories including skin toners that source sales from synthetic components.

• The online segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Industry players in the personal care sector are planning to expand digital channels for capturing and converting existing customers owing to growing online engagement and online spending of consumers. Increasing population of working women, busy lifestyles, rising disposable income, accelerated urbanization, and growing concerns for adopting sustainable practices among young generations are expected to drive revenue growth in this segment.

• The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increased pace of product clearance, government funding, and healthy competition among industry players is driving market revenue growth. American population is beauty conscious and uses toner very often. According to research, in 2020 approximately 4.35 million American population used toner, fresheners, and astringents over 14 times a week, which is increasing demand for toners.

• Companies profiled in the global market report include Beiersdorf Global, L’Oréal Groupe, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido Company Limited, Unilever, KOSÉ Corporation, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dickinson Brands Inc., and Coty Inc.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/5463

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the toners market based on product type, type, skin type, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

• Fresheners

• Astringent

• Skin Toners

• Acid Toners

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

• Organic

• Synthetic

Skin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

• Dry Skin

• Sensitive Skin

• Oily Skin

• Normal Skin

• Combination Skin

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

• Online

• Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5463

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data

Aroma Ingredients Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/17/1916950/0/en/Aroma-Ingredients-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-60-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/15/2016141/0/en/Hand-Sanitizer-Market-To-Reach-USD-7-32-Billion-By-2027-Reports-and-Data.html

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/11/1914354/0/en/Digitally-Printed-Wallpaper-Market-To-Reach-USD-14-44-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.