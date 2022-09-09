Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Report 2022: Revenue will Reach USD 14.21 billion by 2029 at 20.30% CAGR

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market

Market Analysis and Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market was valued at USD 3.239 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.21 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Prescription digital therapies are a unique strategy that allows software implementations to quickly treat major diseases. It is designed to deliver evidence-based treatment everywhere and at any time and give physicians real-time data on patient progress. Prescription digital therapeutics have been developed and are in the development stage for a variety of diseases, including substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), ADHD, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, multiple sclerosis, oncology, migraine, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, and cardiovascular disease. Patients with various unmet requirements may find prescription digital therapies to be the most crucial aspect of their lives.

Market Definition

Prescription digital therapies is a type of software that is used to treat a variety of ailments. Prescription digital medicines were created by combining biology and technology. Artificial intelligence, diverse algorithms, and virtual reality are used to develop these therapeutic instruments. Patients might use prescription digital therapeutics software and services to get any form of treatment whenever and wherever they needed it. Prescription digital treatments have gained a lot of popularity since they are tightly regulated by the FDA and other regulatory authorities and can only be used with a proper prescription from a doctor.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Size

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented on the basis of mechanism, category, treatment, software, services, app accessibility, app type, application and patients. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Mechanism

Input Mechanisms

Output Mechanisms

Category

Medication Augmentation

Medication Replacement

Treatment

Outpatient Treatment

Monotherapy

Software

Software for Respiratory Conditions

Software for Mental Health

Software for Opioid Use Disorder

Software for Diabetes

Others

Services

Behavioral Microservices

Medical Microservices

App Accessibility

Android

iOS

Windows

App Type

Native Apps

Web Apps

Application

Substance Use Disorder (SUD)

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Insomnia

Epilepsy

Movement Disorder

Multiple Sclerosis

Migraine

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Oncology

Inflammation

Respiratory

Cardiovascular

Pain Management

Metabolic Conditions

Others

Patients

Children

Adults

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, mechanism, category, treatment, software, services, app accessibility, app type, application and patients as referenced above.

The countries covered in the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the research and development going on the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Additionally, growing presence of major key players and the influx of new start-ups will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Share Analysis

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market.

Some of the major players operating in the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market are:

ResMed (U.S.)

SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE (South Korea)

Biofourmis (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Voluntis (France)

Omada Health, Inc. (U.S.)

GAIA AG (Germany)

Welldoc’s Bluestar (U.S.)

Solera Network (U.S.)

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

Better Therapeutics, LLC (U.S.)

BigHealth (U.S.)

Biofourmis (U.S.)

Click Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Happify, Inc. (U.S.)

Limbix Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Naturalcycles Nordic AB (Sweden)

NuvoAir AB (Sweden)

Sensyne Health plc. (U.K.)

Xealth (U.S.)

Key Pointers Covered in the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

