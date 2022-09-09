Milk Powder Market Size is projected to reach $38,086.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025

Milk Powder Market Report

addition of preservatives, adulteration, and strict regulations related to infant food restrains the growth of the milk powder market

POTLAND, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled,"Milk Powder Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global milk powder market size was valued at $27,783.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $38,086.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the China milk powder market accounted for nearly 26% of the global milk powder industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Milk powder is obtained by dehydrating milk. The milk powder can be stored without substantial loss of quality due to a low water activity that hampers microbial metabolism, preferably for a significant amount of time. Milk powder is used as an ingredient for different applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, and nutritional foods. It is obtained mainly by roller drying and spray drying methods.

Furthermore, the introduction or development of new products such as flavored milk powder or lactose-free milk powder is expected to boost the milk powder market growth in the coming years.

However, milk powder often has emulsifiers in them. Emulsifiers are additives made from plant, animal, and synthetic sources, which help milk powder and similar processed products to attain a smooth texture, prevent separation, and extend shelf life. Safety of emulsifiers is carefully regulated and tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The emulsifiers come under the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) category and are allowed in specific types of food & beverage at precise levels. The FDA frequently reviews the safety of permitted additives, based on the best scientific knowledge, to determine if approvals should be modified or withdrawn. Various studies and a recent 2015 mice study published on Nature stated that emulsifiers may increase bacterial translocation across epithelia and cause problems such as inflammatory bowel disease. This might affect the popularity of milk powder as a healthy alternative and restrict the growth of the milk powder market.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3396

In 2017, the whole milk powder segment dominated the milk powder market due to it being perceived to be the most natural form of processed milk by a large number of consumers. The whole milk powder is also used as an ingredient in food items that need thicker consistency which further drives its growth in the global market. However, skimmed milk powder segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to it being popular for having less fat content and less overall calories. However, the skimmed milk powder market is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as skimmed milk has very low concentrations of fat and is often considered as a healthier option than whole milk. It also has a better protein profile and is low in calories. It is often considered by people, who have a healthy lifestyle and are conscious about their weight. The powdered form is made by dehydrating skimmed milk. It has very low amounts of fat and is high in protein. It also has the same micro-nutritional profile as the whole milk powder. This makes it an ideal option for the weight watchers.

In 2017, the confectionery segment had the highest share in the powdered milk market. Rise in the consumption of confectionery has positively impacted the demand and growth of milk powder as confectionery require milk products as ingredients to be prepared. However, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in number of women working outside their houses, which drives the growth of the infant formulas market. Infant formulas present an appealing alternative to working mothers for their babies as per the need and convenience.

Asia-Pacific milk powder market share is expected to account for the highest market share, in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to changing lifestyle in the region, led by globalization and increase in working population. Moreover, rise in the affluent population and increase in penetration of internet and social media drive the consumption of processed and packaged food, which makes way for packaged goods in the region.

To Get in-depth Information Connect to Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3396

The key players profiled in this report include Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone, Dean Foods Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Kraft Foods Inc., Lactalis Group, Nestle S.A, Saputo Inc., and Schreiber Foods Inc.

Reasons to Buy this Milk Powder Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports:

Rice Bran Oil Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rice-bran-oil-market-A08400

Sodium Malate Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-malate-market-A08392

Soups Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soups-market-A08395

Soybean Oil Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soybean-oil-market-A08384