Industrial Services Market to Reach USD 54.86 Billion By 2029, Registering a CAGR of 5.60% - Data Bridge Market Research

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industrial Services Market was valued at USD 35.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.86 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Manufacturing Execution System account for the largest application segment in the respective market owing to the high use to maintain the updated data pertaining to the product life cycle. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

This Global Industrial Services Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on industrial services market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

List of the leading companies operating in the Industrial Services Market includes:

* General Electric (US)

* Siemens (Germany)

* Metso Corporation (Finland)

* John Wood Group PLC (UK)

* Honeywell International Inc (US)

* ABB (Sweden)

* Emerson Electric Co. (US)

* Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US)

* SAMSON AG (Germany)

* Schneider Electric (France)

* ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (Canada)

* SKF (Sweden)

* Dynamysk Automation Ltd. (Canada)

* Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Inc. (US)

* Yaskawa America, Inc. (Japan)

* Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

* Genpact (US)

* ICONICS, Inc. (US)

* Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Recent Developments

* Schneider Electric partnered with Semiotic Labs in October’2020. The aim of the partnership is to expand EcoStruxure Asset Advisor digital service to include predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring of rotating equipment.

* ABB signed a new frame agreement in December’2019. The purpose of the agreement is delivering safety and automation systems across Equinor’s installed base and greenfield projects.

Industrial Services Market Drivers:

* Infrastructural Developments

The increase in number of infrastructure-related developments is one of the major factors driving the growth of industrial services market. The rise in infrastructure-related projects escalating private participation in infrastructure (PPI) to invest more generate more demand for hoses.

* Use in Various Industrial Applications

The rise in demand for healthy industrial hoses in various applications accelerate the market growth. An industrial hose is widely used across wide range of industries for improved resource usage, and mechanical administrations, among others.

* Deployment of Various Strategies

The rise in the deployment of strategies such as service contracts and agreements, product developments and expansions further influence the market. Also, increase in the need for operational quality and the high adoption of cloud connectivity assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the industrial services market.

Opportunities:

Furthermore, increased demand for predictive maintenance services and collaboration of industrial services providers with OEMs extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rapid development of the Internet of Things (IoT) will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges:

On the other hand, varying compliances and dearth of skilled personnel are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, high demand for integration of services and supply chain disruptions amid COVID-19 pandemic are projected to challenge the industrial services market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Objective of Studies:

* To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Services market.

* To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Industrial Services market based on various factors-price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

* To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries-North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

* To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

* To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

* To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

* To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Industrial Services market.

Global Industrial Services Market Segmentations

Type:

* Engineering and Consulting

* Installation and Commissioning

* Operational Improvement and Maintenance

Application:

* Distributed Control System

* Programmable Logic Controller

* Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

* Electric Motors and Drives

* Valves and Actuators

* Human Machine Interface

* Manufacturing Execution System

* Safety Systems

* Industrial PC

* Industrial 3D Printing

* Industrial Robotics

End User:

* Oil and Gas

* Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

* Chemicals

* Automotive

* Water and Wastewater

* Food and Beverages

* Energy and Power

* Semiconductor and Electronics

* Paper and Pulp

* Metals and Mining

* Aerospace

* Others

Industrial Services Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the industrial services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

* What are the application segment?

* Who are the major players operating in the market?

* Which region of the market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?

* What are the major countries covered in the Market?

