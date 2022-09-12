Credence Security’s Multi-City Roadshow to Spotlight the Growing Importance of Robust DFIR in the Region

Meet the Credence Security ManCo Team who will be representing the UAE's leading value added distributor on their DFIR Roadshow - September 2022.

With the theme ‘Take Your Investigations to the Next Level’, the event will highlight latest innovations, trends and opportunities in the field of DFIR

The upcoming Credence Security Roadshow has been crafted to provide an interactive platform for security leaders to learn how they can take advantage of the latest tools and solutions available.” — Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security