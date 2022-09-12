At 6.1% CAGR, Opacifiers Market Size Worth US$23.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products is Influencing the Opacifiers Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Opacifiers Market size is forecasted to reach US$23.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Construction sector is booming globally with increasing construction activities and this is expected to augment the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The construction sector is influencing the opacifiers market’s growth. According to the November 2021 report by Council on Foreign Relations, the US Congress announced its plan to invest US$1 trillion for the up-gradation of physical infrastructures such as bridges and airports.
2. The personal care sector is driving the growth of the market. As per the stats by the Cosmetics, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association, the European cosmetics market was US$ 87 billion in 2019, making it the largest cosmetics market in the world.
3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for opacifiers owing to the booming construction industry in the region. According to the report by India Brand Equity Foundation, FDI received by India in construction (infrastructure) activities was recorded at US$ 25.38 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510235
Segmental Analysis:
1. Paints and Coatings application segment dominated the opacifiers market in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the opacifiers market in 2021, up to 34%. The construction sector in the region is displaying excellent growth and this is expected to bolster the demand for opacifiers during the forecast period.
3. Construction sector dominated the opacifiers market in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Opacifiers are used in the construction sector for the production of a wide variety of paints and coating products.
4. According to the August 2021 data by Eurostat, the building construction segment in the Euro Area and European Union increased by 3.1% and 3.8% respectively in June 2021.
5. According to the stats by InvestIndia, the real estate sector in India is projected to touch USD 1 trillion by 2030, contributing 13% to the country’s GDP. Similarly, according to the Q4 2020 Global Construction Monitor data by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the construction sector in Asia-Pacific had a positive momentum (+8) in 2020.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Opacifiers industry are -
1. Omya
2. Evonik
3. Glenn Corp
4. Imerys
5. Venator
Click on the following link to buy the Opacifiers Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510235
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Specialty Plastic Additive Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17687/specialty-plastic-adiitive-market.html
B. Cosmetic Pigments Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cosmetic-Pigments-Market-Research-500039
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn