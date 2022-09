Solid Masterbatches Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Solid Masterbatches Market Size is Estimated to Reach Us$15.5 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of Around 4.7% From 2022 to 2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The solid masterbatches market size is estimated to reach US$15.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2022 to 2027. The solid masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of additives, pigments, flame retardants such as antimony oxide, chlorendic acid, tricresyl phosphate, and others. The solid masterbatches are used in the production of polymers due to their UV stabilizing, antistatic, and flame retardation properties. The rising demand of the solid masterbatches in the plastic manufacturing and packaging is creating a drive in the solid masterbatches market. Furthermore, the increasing application of the solid masterbatches and plastic material in construction, automotive, packaging, and other end-use industries will lead to growth in the global solid masterbatches industry during the forecast period.Key Takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Solid Masterbatches Market highlights the following areas -1. The solid masterbatches market size will increase owing to its growing application in plastic processing, packaging, textiles, medical packaging, and others during the forecast period.2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the solid masterbatches industry due to rising production in automotive sector, rise in food & beverage packaging demand, and various construction projects in APAC, thereby boosting the demand for the solid masterbatches.3. The color masterbatches type is experiencing growth in the market owing to its high demand in polymer coloring, lightweight, durability, and conductivity properties.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis :1. By type, the color segment accounted for the largest share in the solid masterbatches market and is expected to grow by around 4.4% during the forecast period.2. By end-use industry, the packaging segment holds the largest solid masterbatches market share and will grow at a CAGR of over 4.9% during the forecast period.3. By geography, the Asia Pacific segment is the fastest-growing region in the solid masterbatches market and will grow by over 4.1% during the forecast period.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Solid Masterbatches industry are -1. Clariant AG2. Ampacet Corporation3. Tosaf Group4. Polyone Corporation5. Plastika Kritis S.A.Click on the following link to buy the Solid Masterbatches Market Report:Why Choose IndustryARC?IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.Similar Reports:A. Color Concentrates Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027)B. Color Masterbatches Market – Forecast (2022 - 2027)