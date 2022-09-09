Treatment Planning Software Market rocket up to USD 3.99 billion to grow at CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period

Treatment Planning Software Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiation therapy for cancer patients is administered with the aid of treatment planning software. It can control radiations such as photons, FFF beams, electrons, low-dose-rate external beams for brachytherapy, protons, and cobalt treatment. The software decreases inter-planner variability, shortens planning times, and enhances patient-centered plan quality.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the treatment planning software market which was USD 2.00 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 3.99 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Treatment Planning Software Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising need for cutting-edge and efficient cancer treatments

The main reasons propelling the treatment planning software market are the rising need for cutting-edge and efficient cancer treatments around the world, an increase in the number of cancer patients, and a sizeable expenditure budget of them. Additionally, the fact that the software offers advanced care with the aid of beam planning and automated calculations and is substantially more accurate, quick, and efficient also accelerates the market expansion in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Increase in cancer treatment

Another driver propelling the market is the growing acceptance of proton therapy, since these beams are increasingly favoured for cancer treatment. Medical and research institutions are implementing treatment planning software to lessen collateral tissue damage and the negative effects of radiation therapy to the patients, creating an opportunity for market players.

Technological developments

The patient treatment programmes are altering with the ways that doctors give care due to the revolutionary developments in the healthcare industry brought by the increasing perception of information technology. The treatment planning software is emerging as the radiation therapy's beating for the fast use of technology. The demand for treatment planning software is rising due to the rising number of cancer patients worldwide.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

The capacity of the software to regulate radiation beams such as protons, photons, FFF beams, electrons, low-dose-rate brachytherapy external beams, and cobalt therapy in cancer treatment is another factor driving up demand for treatment planning systems.

Key players covered in the Treatment Planning Software report are DOSIsoft SA, Koninklijke Philips NV, MIM Software Inc., RaySearch Laboratories, Elekta AB, Brainlab AG, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, medentis medical GmbH, BEGO Medical GmbH, Dentsply Sirona., Zimmer Biomet, Sweden & Martina SpA, MIS IMPLANTS TECHNOLOGIES LTD., 3D Diagnostix, 3DIEMME srl, ACE Surgical Supply Co., Alpha-Bio Tec Ltd., Blue Sky Bio, Biocon, Thommen Medical AG among other domestic and global players.Market share data is available separately for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America .

Country Level Analysis of the Treatment Planning Software Market

The Treatment Planning Software market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, software type and end-user as listed above. The countries covered in the Treatment Planning Software market report are USA, Canada, Mexico North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland , Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan. , India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the treatment planning software market owing to the increased presence of cancer patients as well as cancer treatment centers and institutes . The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness growth during the forecast period 2020-2027 owing to the increasing adoption of radiation therapy for cancer treatment.

The country section of the Treatment Planning Software market report also provides individual market impacting factors and regulatory changes in the national market that impact current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, value chain analysis Downstream and Upstream are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country.In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.

