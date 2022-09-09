Submit Release
Venustas Heated Apparel Announces New Partnership with Kyle Hackett

Venustas Heated Apparel is thrilled to announce the good news of cooperating with Kyle Hackett, an author.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venustas Heated Apparel is thrilled to announce the good news of cooperating with Kyle Hackett, an author. For Venustas, it is the first time to embark on a special relationship with this kind of profession.

“It’s a rare opportunity to establish a partnership with an author. In the past, we have always dealt with the heated apparel industry and it is not easy to extend our brands to other fields. I’m so surprised and excited when Kyle Hackett expressed his recognition and cooperative willingness with us. So I promised to cooperate at that moment ”, said Venustas CEO.

Kyle Hackett is an author who specialized in the hunting field. As a hunting enthusiast, Kyle Hackett is committing to digging into hunting skills, especially skull mounting in several years. To transfer his efforts into fruit, Kyle Hackett spent a lot of time and energy in writing a book named European (Skull) Mount Process. The truth proves his success. Released one month ago, this book is the top1 selling in the hunting and sports sections on Amazon. Although its sales are not large, most readers approve it deserves reading and give a good review.

“In this book, the author lays out a step-by-step process to guide how to make quality skull mounts, which is very informative and comprehensive. With the easy-to-follow instructions and accompanying images, I learn how to start to make my mount immediately”, one of the readers said.

Due to his early success, Kyle Hackett starts to connect with retail stores to expand his influence. “I chose Venustas because Venustas produces a high quality product and your mission to develop a diverse range of affordable products fits in perfectly with the needs of the hunting community. I expect that this will be a mutually beneficial relationship. I expect that I will promote Venustas in my European mount book and within the taxidermy/hunting community so that others will benefit the way I have from Venustas”, Kyle said.

Venustas Heated Apparel plans to send some products to Kyle for covering a better personal experience. In return, Venustas’ name and logo would be added in the acknowledgement section of the book. That means a lot to Venustas. “It’s unbelievable that we would appear in the book. It’s a significant step to enhance our brand popularity. For readers who have already known us, we would impress them further. For those who are unfamiliar with us, we would create a good first impression for them”, Venustas CEO said.

Venustas Heated Apparel believes the partnership with Kyle Hackett can form a brand effect to build a foundation for expanding its products to fields. “It has a huge significance for us. We believe Venustas would be better in the future ”, Venustas CEO said.

About Venustas Heated Apparel
Founded in 2018, Venustas is a lively and young brand. Developing in four years with unremitting efforts, Venustas has successfully become one of the leading heated apparel brands. It converts the effort to data to prove the success. It successfully expands the market to more than 8 countries, sells more than 300,000 pieces, and receives more than 10,000 loyal customers. For more information, visit: https://venustasofficial.com/.

