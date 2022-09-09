Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Two Car Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A5004050                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby Barracks                                        

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 1944 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 North

TOWN: Derby

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 169

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Devon Messier

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Murano

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rebecca Boulanger

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1995

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major rear end, minor front end

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a two-car collision on Interstate 91 North in the town of Derby. Investigation into the crash revealed that Devon Messier was traveling north in the right lane of travel when he became distracted, and the front of his vehicle collided with the rear of Rebecca Boulanger’s vehicle. Boulanger’s vehicle continued off the right side of the traveled portion of the highway where it came to an uncontrolled point of rest. Messier’s vehicle was brought to a controlled point of rest on the left shoulder of the highway.

 

Both operators were evaluated on scene by EMS and reported no injury. VSP Derby was assisted on scene by the City of Newport Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, Wright’s Towing, and Ray’s Automotive.

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

