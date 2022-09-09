Derby Barracks / Two Car Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5004050
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/08/2022 1944 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 North
TOWN: Derby
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 169
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Devon Messier
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Murano
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rebecca Boulanger
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1995
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major rear end, minor front end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a two-car collision on Interstate 91 North in the town of Derby. Investigation into the crash revealed that Devon Messier was traveling north in the right lane of travel when he became distracted, and the front of his vehicle collided with the rear of Rebecca Boulanger’s vehicle. Boulanger’s vehicle continued off the right side of the traveled portion of the highway where it came to an uncontrolled point of rest. Messier’s vehicle was brought to a controlled point of rest on the left shoulder of the highway.
Both operators were evaluated on scene by EMS and reported no injury. VSP Derby was assisted on scene by the City of Newport Fire Department, Newport Ambulance Service, Wright’s Towing, and Ray’s Automotive.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881