Healthcare Robots Market Size to Hit USD $8.2 billion by 2021 | Exhibit a CAGR of 14.0% (2022-2027)
Increased demand for managed care and a shortage of healthcare professionals drive the growth of the Healthcare Robots Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Healthcare Robots Market size was estimated at $8.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Use of technology in the performance of duties in the pharmacy is referred to as pharmacy automation. This involves storing, administering, filling, packaging, and labelling pharmaceuticals for distribution in the case of a pharmacy. These automated services are provided by a variety of resources, including automated pharmacy systems, pharmacy dispensing robots, and outpatient pharmacy automation. Medical robots including nanorobots reduce medical staff workloads, allowing them to spend more time directly caring for patients while also establishing a robust operational method that ensures efficacy and lower costs for healthcare services. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare Robots Market highlights the following areas -
1. The rising use of robot-assisted training in Rehabilitation Therapy is a major factor driving the market growth. As it provides high-dose and high-intensity training, robotic rehabilitation therapy is effective for patients with motor difficulties caused by stroke or spinal cord damage.
2. The enhancement of gait function in stroke patients is one of the applications of robot-assisted therapy. Bionik, a robotics company focused on enabling rehabilitation and assistive solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced the completion of the Robot-Assisted Training for the Upper Limb after Stroke (RATULS) trial in May 2019 by utilizing the Companies in Motion Robotic Therapy Systems.
3. Expensive surgical procedures and rising healthcare costs are poised to create hurdles for the Healthcare Robots Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Healthcare Robots Market is segmented into Surgical Robots, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems, Rehabilitation Robotic System, Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems. When compared to human surgeons, surgical robots have a high success rate, they also do precision surgery in small spaces, which aids impaired patients in improving their movement and communication.Pharmacy automation is not a new concept, in fact, many pharmacies have had some kind of automation since the 1960s. However, improved artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, paired with decreasing automated system costs, have brought pharmacy automation within reach of even smallest pharmacies.
2. Rehabilitation Robotic System is anticipated to expand with the fastest CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period 2022-2027. The adoption of cloud-based deployment modes in all applications is outpacing market need. Rehabilitation robots are employed in physiotherapy in treating stroke and neurological illnesses connected to movement limitation, and this segment is expected to develop owing to the rising acquisition rate of robotic systems in hospitals and the requirement for minimally invasive procedures.
3. Healthcare Robots Market is segmented into Orthopedics, Laparoscopy, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynecology and Others. The neurology segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period 2022-2027, based on application. This segment growth is being driven by an increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders such as depression and Alzheimer's disease, as well as technological advancements in the field of robotic systems, such as improved scope ergonomics.
4. The laparoscopy application segment is estimated to account for the fastest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the growing number of surgical laparoscopies performed worldwide and the growing usage of surgical robots. The ease with which the gadgets can be handled, as they are primarily designed to meet the needs of surgeons.
5. According to a research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in August 2020, each robotic surgical procedure is expected to cost $3,857. As a result of the rising cost of procedures owing to the usage of robotic systems, the medical robotics market is predicted to slow down. Hospital expenditures around the world have been shrinking in recent years, owing mostly to decreased federal appropriations. This will hamper market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Healthcare Robots industry are -
1. Accuray Inc.
2. Hacoma AG
3. Major Robotics Ltd
4. Stryker Corporation
5. Titan Medical Inc
