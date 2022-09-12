Dried Apricots Market Share Worth US $1.2 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
The growing economic affluence of developing countries is anticipated to boost Dried Apricots Market demandHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Dried Apricots Market size is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dried apricots are demarcated as fruit with removed moisture/water content or which have been dehydrated by machine or natural process with an aim to elongate their overall shelf-life. growing usage in the food industry, proliferating health awareness among consumers, rising incidences of cancer and CVDs, bettering retail infrastructure in developing counties, and rising demand for dietary supplements are factors set to drive the growth of the Dried Apricots Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Dried Apricots Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Europe Dried Apricots Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to humungous production and export of apricot, better disposable incomes across Europe and several middle east countries, high living standards, and better retail infrastructure.
2. Growing usage in the bakery and confectionery industry, health benefits such as better hemoglobin production accompanied by dried apricot consumption, growing usage in homemade remedies to ensure skin health, rising demand for dietary supplements, and refining retail infrastructure in low-income countries are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Dried Apricots Market. Rising inflation because of the exorbitant price of crude oil and the gap between demand and supply because of Covid restrictions are said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dried Apricots Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Dried Apricots Market based on the product type can be further segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to across-the-board availability and inexpensive nature as compared to organic dried apricots. Rather than using exorbitant materials like compost and animal manure, in conventional farming, farmers make use of sewage sludge and synthetic fertilizers that save a lot of money and increase their profits drastically.
2. The Dried Apricots Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of several countries which are known for their humungous apricot productions and exports. Turkey (over 795 thousand tons annual production), Iran (around 460 thousand tons annual production), Spain (over 19 thousand tons annual production), and France (over 189 thousand tons annual production) are top producers of the apricot worldwide.
3. The Dried Apricots Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The biggest advantage with offline distribution channels like brick-and-mortar stores is their inclusive or comprehensive presence in developed and underdeveloped areas; whereas, which is not the case with online platforms as well-established infrastructure and connectivity are a primary prerequisite for their smooth functioning
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Dried Apricots industry are -
1. BATA FOOD
2. Anatolia A.S.
3. ApricotKing
4. Fruits of Turkey
5. Bergin Fruit and Nut Company
