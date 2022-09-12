Copper Pipes & Tubes Market size is estimated to reach US$ 32.0 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Copper pipes & Tubes Market size is estimated to reach US$ 32.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copper Pipes & Tubes Market size is estimated to reach US$ 32.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. The copper pipes & tubes are strong, corrosion resistant, antibacterial, durable, and good electrical conductor, thereby used in various end-use industries. The copper pipes & tubes are used in the HVAC units, plumbing, heat exchange equipment, and others. Furthermore, the growing application of copper pipes & tubes in medical, construction, electronics, and others owing to its strength, thermal conductivity, and other superior features will offer major growth in the copper pipes & tubes industry during the forecast period.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Copper-Pipes-Tubes-Market-Research-510954
Key Takeaways:
1. The copper pipes & tubes market size will increase owing to high demand in the heat exchange systems, oil & gas transportation, plumbing, medical gas, and other construction oriented applications during the forecast period.
2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the copper pipes & tubes industry due to increasing residential construction projects, energy efficient air conditioning development and growing automotive productions in this region.
3. The demand of HVAC and refrigeration systems is high in commercial as well as residential sectors, thereby boosting the growth of the copper pipes & tubes market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510954
Segmental Analysis:
1. The demand of copper pipes & tubes is high for applications in HVAC & refrigerants owing to its superior properties such as thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, quick heat transfer, and machinability in the construction activities. It offers antibacterial and antimicrobial features for use in the HVAC units and refrigeration systems. Thus, with high demand of energy efficient HVAC systems and refrigeration, the copper pipes & tubes market will grow during the forecast period.
2. By geography, the Asia Pacific segment is the fastest-growing region in the copper pipes & tubes market and will grow by over 4.9% during the forecast period. The growth of automotive production is likely to boost the demand of copper pipes & tubes industry. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM), the total vehicle production for 2020-21 accounted for 22.65 million vehicles in India.
3. The copper pipes & tubes have rising applications in the HVAC units in various buildings, fire sprinkler systems, office, and commercial sectors owing to its malleability, non-pyrogenic features, recyclability, and others. The copper piping and tubing for water line system in buildings, vacuum systems, water distribution in home, and other is influencing the demand of copper pipes & tubes in the construction sector.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Copper Pipes & Tubes industry are:
1. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc
2. Mueller Industries, Inc
3. Aurubis AG
4. Farukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
5. EvalHalcor
Click on the following link to buy the Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510954
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports:
A. Pipes And Fittings Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19128/pipes-and-fittings-market
B. PVC Pipe Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/PVC-Pipe-Market-Research-501548
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn