Radiosurgery Systems Market Revenue to Touch US $3.98 Billion by 2031

Radiosurgery Systems Market

Rise in product launches as well as product approvals for radiosurgery systems drive the growth of the global radiosurgery systems market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the global radiosurgery systems industry was estimated at $2.10 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $3.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Determinants of growth-

Increase in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and rise in product launches as well as product approvals for radiosurgery systems drive the growth of the global radiosurgery systems market. Moreover, surge in adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, agreement, acquisition, and business expansion by the radiosurgery industry has been beneficial for the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of radiotherapy cases were either postponed or rescheduled due to conversion of surgical centers into Covid hospitals.

Thus, it caused scarcity of PPE kits for other surgical processes which impeded the market growth. At the same time, decrease in the number of diagnostic and investigation tests for cancer had a negative impact on the market.

Key players in the industry-

Elekta AB (Innovator)

Avocure

Brain LAB

Integra Life Sciences Holding Corp

Ion Beam Applications SA

Accuray Incorporated

ZAP surgical System Inc.

Medtronic

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Nordion Inc.

Reflexion Medical

Siemens (Varian Medical Systems)

Atrium Health

Summit Cancer Centers

ViewRay

Xcision Medical Systems

