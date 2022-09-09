Arrest Made in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:58 pm, uniformed members of the Fourth District responded to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Kennedy Street, Northwest, for the report of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, members located the suspect and attempted to make contact. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired multiple gunshots towards the officers. The suspect then forcibly entered a residence in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The suspect went to the roof of the residence and refused to come down. MPD Crisis Intervention Officers, along with staff from the Department of Behavioral Health, were in communication with the suspect for several hours in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

At approximately 1:10 am, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and is pictured below:

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, 39-year-old Deandre Bigesby, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Police Officer while Armed (Gun), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Burglary Two.