Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:16 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim inside of a vehicle, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 38 year-old Tiffany Wiggins, of Southeast, DC.

Previously, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, an adult male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, MPD’s Fugitive Unit took custody of 41-year-old Norvin Dickerson, of District Heights, Maryland. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.