Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun): 800 Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:25 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18-year-old Dasani Dawson, of Northwest, DC. She has been charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

 

