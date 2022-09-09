TiE Dubai reveal MENA winners from TiE Women regional finals

Shameema Parveen, TiE Women Global co-Chair; Veena Munganahalli, TiE Women MENA Co-Chair; and Hafsa Qadeer, Founder and CEO at ImInclusive, winner of UAE finals

The winners from the MENA region to compete for $100,000 at the TiE Women Global Finale event scheduled in December at TiE Global Summit in Hyderabad, India

TiE Women’s pitch competitions not only raises the profiles of some outstanding women-led businesses but also closes the gap in funding for women-led businesses which we are all dedicated to bridge.” — Ashish Panjabi, President of TiE Dubai