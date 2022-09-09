Andrea Dominguez and Karina Quiroz, co-founders Verona Roses

Verona Roses has created the first luxury wooden box of preserved roses with a high-definition screen for video playback.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles-based company, Verona Roses, shakes up the market for preserved flowers and personalization, creating the first luxury wooden box of preserved roses with a high-definition screen for video playback.

Its founders, Karina Quiroz, Andrea Dominguez, and their husbands Victor and Raúl, will launch this luxurious product full of innovations that will mark a before and after in the market of preserved roses in the United States and the world.

Verona Roses unites the best of several worlds: the best Ecuadorian preserved flowers that last for years; the technology both in its built-in screen and in the development of the platform that allows creating the video without any problem for the user; and, the luxury of the incredible European Walnut wood used for the production of the best pianos in the world.

“Verona Roses comes to break with the lack of personalization that flower arrangements have today. We are very proud of this innovative creation”, commented its co-founder, Karina Quiroz.

Verona Roses will be launching on September 26th in two box sizes with 9 and 15 high-quality roses, respectively.

“The flowers look and smell divine for years, we use the latest techniques to preserve all the freshness of each of our roses from its origin in Ecuador”, added its co-founder, Andrea Dominguez.

Verona Roses disrupts the national market by creating an easy platform where the user can create their perfect video for the occasion without having to have video-editing skills.

“We created an easy and intuitive platform so that our users can generate the video they want, using one of our incredible templates for each occasion, in less than 5 minutes the video is created. The platform is made for all ages”, added Raul Dominguez, co-founder of Verona Roses.

www.veronaroses.com

About Verona Roses

Verona Roses is a Los Angeles based company founded by Andrea and Raul Dominguez; Karina Quiroz and Victor Toscano. Verona Roses are the first company to create a luxurious Box of preserved roses with a screen inside that plays a video created on the web platform in an easy and fast way. It's the perfect gift for anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, and any special occasion.